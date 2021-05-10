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The Magical Moratorium on Evictions Lead to Fewer Evictions!! (Washington Post EXCLUSIVE)
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10 views • May 10, 2021
Reporter Jeff Stein of the Washington post tells us that due to a moratorium on evictions, there were fewer evictions that took place compared to last year. This genius statement deserves to be satirized, as we explore other moratoriums and their effect.
#evictionmoratorium #jeffstein #satire
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#evictionmoratorium #jeffstein #satire
Find me and subscribe on
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Osysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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