The Ancient Germanic Swastika | Survive The Jive
The swastika was used by ancient Germanic peoples such as the Goths, Anglo-Saxons, and Vikings. But what did it mean? Some say it was a symbol of the sun, some think it was borrowed from the Romans. In this video Survive The Jive explains how the swastika aka fylfot was actually connected to the cult of the god Wotan aka Odin.