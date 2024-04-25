Knowing Your Adversary

Pastor Dean preaches about our adversary and his schemes that get us away from the truth of God's word. Satan tempts, twists and tricks us in any way that he can. Do not be lazy in the spiritual battle!
"Be sober, be vigilant; because your adversary the devil, as a roaring lion, walketh about, seeking whom he may devour" 1 Peter 5:8
