ALERT-TRUMP INDICTMENT / INSIDER MIKE WAS RIGHT (NEWS NOW SHOWING PLANET X-WORMWOOD SYSTEM BODY) / READ👇

Brandon cory Nagley





March 31, 2023





Today is now 3/31/23... i am showing as always the signs in the heavens that Jesus christ (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming. Those signs specifically from the (planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ the fiery red dragon (being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence.. In todays video BREAKING NEWS came out last night that Donald Trump is being indicted with not 1 but 30-34 counts against him relating to supposed hush money. I support no politics or politicians as each side is corrupted beyond measure and its all a left/right paradigm joke in all truth. Though still I can see like many this is a set up for chaos. Trump is supposed to turn himself into authorities within the next few days I believe on Tuesday coming up. In the m8ean time protests against Trumps indictment I feel are definitely coming and hoping it won't escalate though I got a good feeling the possibility is very high as the elite of this nation and planet want chaos and disorder to bring in their new world order.... Stay away from protests for all going on because it's a set up. A bait trap and those taking the bait well nothing good will come from that.... And other breaking news coming out matching what planet x system insider mike from around the world said back in February. As you'll hear the voice clip with pictures of him taking about how the news would soon release information on a red dot that you'll all see in the sky. Though they won't tell truth what the red dot is. The red dot being planet x that they just showed first on the 24th of March in an article and then James Webb telescope released an actual picture of a large red brown dwarf star that is blood red.... Matching real footage I've caught for years as you'll see few of MANY captures of my own in this video of one of at least 3 bodies that are all red here now in earth's solar system. There's a massive body that came in not apart of the planet x system with another massive body as well

As 2 huge bodies entered in after the planet x system invaded earths solar system. I believe one of the 2 massive ones is blood red... They are calling it a "cannonball" planet with multiple masses of Jupiter and earth in the articles. Here's link to James Webb news of it.. https://www.space.com/webb-telescope-hot-jupiter-exoplanet-atmosphere, Planet x is biblical wormwood of Revelation 8 also known as the fiery red dragon in revelation 12 in the bible or nemesis or nemesis the destroyer as it's called in old and new Testaments of the bible. The same destroyer that God used to bring the 10 biblical plagues to Egypt and not just to egypt but the whole globe at that time recorded down the destroyer and what it did to earth and that it was to return... when Moses led hebrew and Jewish slaves to freedom during those 10 biblical plagues. As its simply called planet x today. The black star. Or brown dwarf star earths twin sun.... David bowie while dying one of his last songs was black star just as his album he put out was about the destroyer planet x called black star. Just as Chris Cornell sang about the black hole sun which is also about planet x coming. Just as Prince sang purple rain that was about the blue and red native American first peoples prophecy about the blue and red Kachinas. Planet x is earths twin sun the brown dwarf star and nibiru that is NOT a brown dwarf star but a comet planet on the planet x/nemesis systems farthest edge....also in Minnesota another train derailed in America here in the state of Minnesota in the place of Raymond Minnesota. Tons of ethanol leaked through flames as a city was evacuated. It's only going to worsen from here on. Time is short. Very short.... Love and forgive others daily as God commanded. LOVE daily. That's my message today and daily.... Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) Pray if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord read BELOW my video in my comments section with my pinned main notes.





