Land Rover Passion!
Overland Italy
Published 20 hours ago

We are very pleased to give you a tour of the showroom model vehicle for Mr. Massimiliano Berta, owner of "Land Rover Passion" and co-owner of "Out-Rack". We at Overland Italy use many of his accessories ourselves and, after several years of using them, wished to share these phenomenal products with you because they can be used on most any Land Rover vehicle.

Product Website: www.LandRoverPassion.com
Promo Code: OverlandLRP

Product Website: www.Out-Rack.com
Promo Code: OverlandRack

Please visit our website https://www.overlanditaly.com/gear to save hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars purchasing products you need or would enjoy for your overlanding vehicle.

