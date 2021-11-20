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Not Guilty: Rittenhouse Acquitted On All Charges – FULL SHOW 11/19/21
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150 views • November 20, 2021
Also, UK gov. admits double-vaxxed more likely to be hospitalized as PM demands THIRD Injection! Meanwhile, Biden pushing boosters on Americans as Kamala Harris is set to become acting president during Biden's “routine physical.”
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