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Malaria vencida. La Cruz Roja lo prueba. El video que las farmacéuticas no quieren que veas. MMS.
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286 views • November 21, 2019
MMS activado produce dióxido de cloro. Esto ELIMINA LA MALARIA. Mueren 3000 personas por día por esta enfermedad, de los cuales la mayoría son niños. ESTO HAY QUE DIFUNDIRLO. Al poco tiempo de hacerse este estudio, la Cruz Roja lo niega y desaparece toda la documentación. Afortunadamente WRC libera el video a la opinión pública.
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