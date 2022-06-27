AND NOW . . . CLIMATE LOCKDOWNS! - #NEWWORLDNEXTWEEK

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The Corbett Report
corbettreport
https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/nwnw20220623/
This week on the New World Next Week: the controlled demolition of the economy continues apace; France introduces climate lockdowns (exactly as predicted); and trust in the dinosaur media sinks to NEW all-time lows!