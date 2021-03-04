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Headless Raspberry Pi Setup From Download To SDCARD + WiFi (7min)
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96 views • March 04, 2021
*IMPORTANT* 1st thing on successful first login: change your password (passwd command).
Step by step demonstrating how to setup a Raspberry Pi. In 7 minutes we go over/demo formatting Micro SDcard, downloading/burning Linux image, setting up ssh, WiFi, and making our first remote login. 1st video in setting up an affordable Linux box/server!
btc donations: 1PpksaxUKw1kKna7BPU8oXbrxA2hh2PAXi
* Bluetooth keyboard is completely optional for this guide. It can be convenient especially if you ever want to use the hdmi hookup.
What do you want to see next? Have an idea for a future video? I look forward to reading your comments below:
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BTC: 1PpksaxUKw1kKna7BPU8oXbrxA2hh2PAXi
Interested in a custom high security WiFi router or Torified Hidden service Nextcloud server you can host yourself? righttoprivacy[at]tutanota.com
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VIDEO CHANNELS:
Peertube: https://tube.tchncs.de/video-channels/privacy__tech_tips
ODYSEE VIDEO/FILES (LBRY): https://odysee.com/$/invite/@RTP:9 Odysee/LBRY allows you to earn crypto for watching videos on things that interest you on a new uncensored platform, or start your own free channel. You can then use that LBRY currency a couple ways including promoting your own videos. An uncensored platform using a unique setup.
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChVCEXzi39_YEpUQhqmEFrQ
BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yourprivacytv/
Pages:
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/tvprivacy
Blog: https://politictech.wordpress.com
Mastadon: https://fosstodon.org/@RTP
Inquiries: righttoprivacy[at]tutanota.com
Gitlab: https://gitlab.com/Aresesi
Github: https://github.com/righttoprivacy
Step by step demonstrating how to setup a Raspberry Pi. In 7 minutes we go over/demo formatting Micro SDcard, downloading/burning Linux image, setting up ssh, WiFi, and making our first remote login. 1st video in setting up an affordable Linux box/server!
btc donations: 1PpksaxUKw1kKna7BPU8oXbrxA2hh2PAXi
* Bluetooth keyboard is completely optional for this guide. It can be convenient especially if you ever want to use the hdmi hookup.
What do you want to see next? Have an idea for a future video? I look forward to reading your comments below:
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Support:
Please Like, Share, and Subscribe to show your support, and help us out with the algorithms. It is appreciated. :)
If you appreciate something I do and want to show support you can now Buy Me a Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/politictech :)
BTC: 1PpksaxUKw1kKna7BPU8oXbrxA2hh2PAXi
Interested in a custom high security WiFi router or Torified Hidden service Nextcloud server you can host yourself? righttoprivacy[at]tutanota.com
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
VIDEO CHANNELS:
Peertube: https://tube.tchncs.de/video-channels/privacy__tech_tips
ODYSEE VIDEO/FILES (LBRY): https://odysee.com/$/invite/@RTP:9 Odysee/LBRY allows you to earn crypto for watching videos on things that interest you on a new uncensored platform, or start your own free channel. You can then use that LBRY currency a couple ways including promoting your own videos. An uncensored platform using a unique setup.
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChVCEXzi39_YEpUQhqmEFrQ
BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yourprivacytv/
Pages:
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/tvprivacy
Blog: https://politictech.wordpress.com
Mastadon: https://fosstodon.org/@RTP
Inquiries: righttoprivacy[at]tutanota.com
Gitlab: https://gitlab.com/Aresesi
Github: https://github.com/righttoprivacy
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