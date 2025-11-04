BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Kash Patel's "Mile High" Booty Call - Using FBI Jet for Personal Use?
Maverick News
Maverick News
26 views • 1 day ago

Maverick Live Top Stories:


* Kash Patel under fire for his use of FBI Jet - Accused of flying to see his girlfriend at taxpayer expense!

* Canada defending car jobs against Trump Tariffs!

* Canada's Supreme Court Under Fire For Child Porn Ruling


Plus today's top stories with Rick Walker


Please support our journalism by donating to:

https://www.freedomreporters.com


https://www.maverickdonations.com


#news, #patel, #fbi, #jet, #kash patel,

infowarsfbiscandalpatel
