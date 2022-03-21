Compilation of Ukrainians Talking To Reporters After Being Saved By Russian Troops

If you believe that Ukraine and the West are the on the good side of this war you have a lot of waking up to do...The Azov battalion and the Ukraine military are using civilians as human shields and killing civilians that try to escape to help western media "news" crews create the false narrative that Russia is bad. Russia is trying to save the Ukrainian people from the so called Ukrainian military and their paid mercenaries. People all over the west have donated BILLIONS of dollars to Ukraine Relief and they are spending the money on foreign mercenaries that come to Ukraine to burn houses and persecute and kill the Ukrainian People. If you support Ukraine and the Zionist/Globalist powers in this war you an IDIOT, get off my channel.