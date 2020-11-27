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There is no condemnation to them which are in Christ Jesus
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5 views • November 27, 2020
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This video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on August 6, 2020.
Romans chapter 8 speaks volumes on the love and mercy of God and those in whom the Holy Spirit abides. In verse 1, we read, There is therefore now no condemnation to them which are in Christ Jesus, who walk not after the flesh, but after the Spirit. What a lovely verse of encouragement as there is no condemnation from God against those who are in Jesus Christ and who walk in the Holy Spirit.
Christ’s righteousness abides in us through the Holy Spirit if we remain faithful and obedient to His holy written word. What great hope! What great love that comes from God Who will change our mortal bodies by His Spirit Who dwells in us. In John 14:16-17, the Lord Jesus Christ or Yeshua says, And I will pray the Father, and He shall give you another Comforter, that He may abide with you for ever; Even the Spirit of truth; whom the world cannot receive, because it seeth Him not, neither knoweth Him: but ye know Him; for He dwelleth with you, and shall be in you.
Blessed be the Holy Spirit of the truth, the another Comforter spoken of by Jesus Christ Whom God the Father shall give unto all those who sincerely seek the Lord Jesus Christ!
Romans 8:28 speaks of those who love God. 1 John 5:3 give more information about those who love God: it is they who keep His commandments as they are found in Exodus 20:3-17. It is they who are called by God. It is they whom God foreknew and predestinate to be in the likeness of the Son of the living God, the Lord Jesus Christ. By the grace of God, those who are faithful and obedient to Christ and who reflect the righteousness and character of Christ are justified by God and they will be glorified by Him.
Absolutely remarkable is the love, tender mercy and wisdom of God. He greatly loves His children and He wants them to be with Him in heaven. He forgives us of our sins when we are moved by the Holy Spirit to repent of our sins and have our sins washed away by the precious holy sinless spilled blood of His precious, holy, sinless Son, Yeshua or Jesus Christ, the Lamb of God Who taketh away the sins of the world.
God does NOT condemn. To Catholics, Orthodox and Protestants, to Muslims, Jews, Hindus, Buddhists, atheists and agnostics who do not know the Christian God of the universe, I invite you to flee worldliness, temptation and sin and turn to the Lord Jesus Christ or Yeshua and worship God in spirit and in truth and you will be guided by the Holy Spirit of Truth into all truth.
You will be blessed by the Holy Spirit and His fruits of love, peace and joy will abide in you! You will appreciate the great love, mercy and unlimited wisdom of God. With the Holy Spirit of God in you, the peace of God will be in you. As we read in Philippians 4:7, And the peace of God, which passeth all understanding, shall keep your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus. Become a child of God and He will justify you and glorify you. You will be made in the likeness of His holy Son, Jesus Christ, and you will make it home to heaven to be with your Creator, Lord, God, King and Saviour, Jesus Christ.
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown (Friday evening), on Sabbath morning (Saturday morning) at 9 a.m. LOCAL time in the Philippines as well as on Sabbath afternoon (Saturday afternoon) at 4 p.m. LOCAL time in the Philippines with the Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
Please verify first for the time difference between where you live and the Philippines.
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.SSRemnant.org along with the following channels:
SSRMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/user/cregen124
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMQj74mL6mh4seFMyTCjfwA/
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
Biblical Seekers: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXf-1zYt9njfbnWDMz0qpuQ
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
SSR Christian Music: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2-CnxEN2OhxyZcp90R7CuQ
SSR Music TV Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
SSR Vegan Country Living: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpW3tpGEkaRtFJDaAzT8xtQ/
Vegan Country Living: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCafiuvGY2yFffeRvYiqORTQ/
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
This video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on August 6, 2020.
Romans chapter 8 speaks volumes on the love and mercy of God and those in whom the Holy Spirit abides. In verse 1, we read, There is therefore now no condemnation to them which are in Christ Jesus, who walk not after the flesh, but after the Spirit. What a lovely verse of encouragement as there is no condemnation from God against those who are in Jesus Christ and who walk in the Holy Spirit.
Christ’s righteousness abides in us through the Holy Spirit if we remain faithful and obedient to His holy written word. What great hope! What great love that comes from God Who will change our mortal bodies by His Spirit Who dwells in us. In John 14:16-17, the Lord Jesus Christ or Yeshua says, And I will pray the Father, and He shall give you another Comforter, that He may abide with you for ever; Even the Spirit of truth; whom the world cannot receive, because it seeth Him not, neither knoweth Him: but ye know Him; for He dwelleth with you, and shall be in you.
Blessed be the Holy Spirit of the truth, the another Comforter spoken of by Jesus Christ Whom God the Father shall give unto all those who sincerely seek the Lord Jesus Christ!
Romans 8:28 speaks of those who love God. 1 John 5:3 give more information about those who love God: it is they who keep His commandments as they are found in Exodus 20:3-17. It is they who are called by God. It is they whom God foreknew and predestinate to be in the likeness of the Son of the living God, the Lord Jesus Christ. By the grace of God, those who are faithful and obedient to Christ and who reflect the righteousness and character of Christ are justified by God and they will be glorified by Him.
Absolutely remarkable is the love, tender mercy and wisdom of God. He greatly loves His children and He wants them to be with Him in heaven. He forgives us of our sins when we are moved by the Holy Spirit to repent of our sins and have our sins washed away by the precious holy sinless spilled blood of His precious, holy, sinless Son, Yeshua or Jesus Christ, the Lamb of God Who taketh away the sins of the world.
God does NOT condemn. To Catholics, Orthodox and Protestants, to Muslims, Jews, Hindus, Buddhists, atheists and agnostics who do not know the Christian God of the universe, I invite you to flee worldliness, temptation and sin and turn to the Lord Jesus Christ or Yeshua and worship God in spirit and in truth and you will be guided by the Holy Spirit of Truth into all truth.
You will be blessed by the Holy Spirit and His fruits of love, peace and joy will abide in you! You will appreciate the great love, mercy and unlimited wisdom of God. With the Holy Spirit of God in you, the peace of God will be in you. As we read in Philippians 4:7, And the peace of God, which passeth all understanding, shall keep your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus. Become a child of God and He will justify you and glorify you. You will be made in the likeness of His holy Son, Jesus Christ, and you will make it home to heaven to be with your Creator, Lord, God, King and Saviour, Jesus Christ.
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown (Friday evening), on Sabbath morning (Saturday morning) at 9 a.m. LOCAL time in the Philippines as well as on Sabbath afternoon (Saturday afternoon) at 4 p.m. LOCAL time in the Philippines with the Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
Please verify first for the time difference between where you live and the Philippines.
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.SSRemnant.org along with the following channels:
SSRMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/user/cregen124
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMQj74mL6mh4seFMyTCjfwA/
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
Biblical Seekers: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXf-1zYt9njfbnWDMz0qpuQ
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
SSR Christian Music: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2-CnxEN2OhxyZcp90R7CuQ
SSR Music TV Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
SSR Vegan Country Living: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpW3tpGEkaRtFJDaAzT8xtQ/
Vegan Country Living: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCafiuvGY2yFffeRvYiqORTQ/
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
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