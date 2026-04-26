The Russia-China Pact and the Marx-Rothschild Conspiracy – by Ivo Sasek

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The war in Iran is polarizing the world in a dramatic way into two hostile, opposing blocs of power, as few events since World War II have done. On one side are the U.S. and Israel; on the other Russia, Pakistan, China, and North Korea, which unequivocally stand behind Iran. But are these power blocs truly enemies, or are they secretly pulling in the same direction and pursuing the same goal? In his 2023 speech, Kla.TV founder Ivo Sasek sheds light on the background and objectives of world events and points to a viable way out.