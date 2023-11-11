CTP 20231111 S1E21 GodAndGuns Show LynyrdSkynyrd soundbite

S1E21 SHOW NOTES ( listen (Sat Nov 11 2023 and thereafter) at: http://buzzsprout.com/2210487 )...ChristiTutionalist Politics (S1E21) "God and Guns"

Pretty simple and straight forward from the Show title. How are Guns and our 2nd Amendment (as well as other US Laws about use there-of) Biblical?!?!? Dispelling Left-wing loon Gun-grabber arguments - especially surrounding the dangers of creating Gun-Free "Slaughter" Zones.

Plus Derek Stone of Stone Cold Sports Truth (WAAMradio.com) joins the Show and we will discuss Sports in conjunction with the TLB piece "Occasional Distractions Not Just OK, But Healthy" that dropped long before this Show took to the airwaves and therefore no particular CTP Show dedicated to that article/topic.









Episode related pieces...

- https://www.thelibertybeacon.com/god-and-guns/

- https://www.thelibertybeacon.com/occasional-breaks-distractions-not-just-ok-but-healthy/

- https://WAAMradio.com

- https://waamradio.com/the-intersection-stone-cold-sports-truth/





"ChristiTutionalist Politics" podcast (CTP)

(S1E21 Audio: 50m 03s, Sat Nov 11 2023)





In addition to seeing corresponding TheLibertyBeacon piece referenced in episodes of CTP, see too Show transcript on Podcast platforms that provide access to it (like buzzsprout) for addl bonus material there-in.




