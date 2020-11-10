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Giuliani breaks down evidence that could secure election for Trump
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2905 views • November 10, 2020
Rudy Giuliani is ramping up the legal battle against suspected voter fraud committed by the Democrat Party. The President's attorney told One America's Jenn Pellegrino he has the evidence to prove this election is not over yet.
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