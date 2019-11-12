World Exclusive! Footage Of Roger Stone Trial Leaked

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Published on Nov 08, 2019
Alex Jones is joined by Robert Barnes and Owen Shroyer to break down the exclusive footage of the judge breaking the first amendment to gag the media in Roger Stone's trial.
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