BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Why We Fail to Do What We Ought to Do.
Life on the Narrow Road
Life on the Narrow Road
0 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
1 view • 1 day ago

Have you ever felt frustrated when you know what’s right but fail to follow through? Why do we struggle so much to do what we ought to do? The answer lies deeper than actions—it comes down to what we believe.


My Website: https://timeisrunningoutthebook.com/


In this lesson, we’ll uncover how our beliefs influence our actions and explore three key belief issues that often cause us to fall short:


What we believe about ourselves.

What we believe about God.

What we believe about sin.


Through scripture and reflection, we’ll identify how these false beliefs can lead us astray and, more importantly, how we can overcome them to live in alignment with God’s will. This isn’t just about behavior modification—it’s about a heart transformation rooted in faith.


My Website: www.timeisrunningoutthebook.com


In this lesson, you’ll learn:


Why our struggles with doing what’s right stem from a deeper belief issue.

How to recognize and confront false beliefs that hold you back.

Practical, biblical steps to overcome these challenges and walk in freedom.

If you’ve ever wrestled with feeling stuck in your faith or wondered why you can’t break certain patterns, this message is for you. Together, let’s examine the beliefs that shape us and allow God to renew our minds and hearts.


Join the conversation!

Let us know your thoughts in the comments—what belief issues have you struggled with? And don’t forget to like, share, and subscribe for more biblical insights.


Subscribe and Stay Connected!

Discover more lessons on navigating the narrow road of faith and growing in your walk with Christ.

Keywords
godjesusbible studytruthfollowing jesus
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy