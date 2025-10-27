Why We Fail to Do What We Ought to Do.

Have you ever felt frustrated when you know what’s right but fail to follow through? Why do we struggle so much to do what we ought to do? The answer lies deeper than actions—it comes down to what we believe.





In this lesson, we’ll uncover how our beliefs influence our actions and explore three key belief issues that often cause us to fall short:





What we believe about ourselves.

What we believe about God.

What we believe about sin.





Through scripture and reflection, we’ll identify how these false beliefs can lead us astray and, more importantly, how we can overcome them to live in alignment with God’s will. This isn’t just about behavior modification—it’s about a heart transformation rooted in faith.





In this lesson, you’ll learn:





Why our struggles with doing what’s right stem from a deeper belief issue.

How to recognize and confront false beliefs that hold you back.

Practical, biblical steps to overcome these challenges and walk in freedom.

If you’ve ever wrestled with feeling stuck in your faith or wondered why you can’t break certain patterns, this message is for you. Together, let’s examine the beliefs that shape us and allow God to renew our minds and hearts.





