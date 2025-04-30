Anberlin - BUS INVADERS Ep. 2035

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On this episode of DTB’s “Bus Invaders”, we take you inside the touring vehicle of the alternative rock band, Anberlin, while on the "Never Take Friendship Personal Twentieth Anniversary Tour" with Copeland, The Dangerous Summer, and Spitalfield. Anberlin is currently supporting their newest album, Nevertake.
VIDEO INFO:
Film Date - March 27, 2025
Location - House of Blues in Chicago, IL
VIDEO SUMMARY:
00:00 Introduction
00:32 Front Lounge
10:10 Bathroom
10:32 Bunks
14:42 Back Lounge
ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:
Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, Machine Gun Kelly, Papa Roach, and thousands of others, over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, and "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage.
