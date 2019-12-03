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BOBA FETT DESERVES A MOVIE | Redonkulas.com
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10 views • December 03, 2019
Popp reveals his inner nerd by diving face-first into the massive pop culture phenomena that is "Star Wars," offers his thoughts on the new series of films, and makes one very strong suggestion.
#StarWars #BobaFett
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Clips taken from the "Star Wars" series in compliance with Fair Use Copyright.
#StarWars #BobaFett
How can you support Popp Culture?
Donate via SubscribeStar!
https://www.subscribestar.com/redonkulas
Donate via Patreon!
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Donate via Paypal!
http://bit.do/redonkulasdonate
Purchase your genuine Redonkulas swag on http://www.PatrolBase.net
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!
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http://www.twitter.com/redonkulaspopp
http://www.Redonkulas.com
Clips taken from the "Star Wars" series in compliance with Fair Use Copyright.
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