Lisa Noel Babbage: My Brother Was Killed by the CCP's COVID Vaccine; Black Americans Should Understand Best that the CCP Made the COVID Vaccine for the Purpose of Population Control

https://gettr.com/post/p2aib0kd92a
【[email protected] 】3/4/2023：Lisa Noel Babbage, Teacher and Author: My Brother Was Killed by the CCP's COVID Vaccine; Black Americans Should Understand Best that the CCP Made the COVID Vaccine for the Purpose of Population Control.
#nfsc #vaccinedisaster #ccpinfiltration #ccpthreats #communism #socialism
【新中国联邦DC星火行动】3/4/2023： 教师兼作家丽莎·诺埃尔·巴贝奇：我的哥哥被中共的COVID疫苗害死了；美国黑人应该最明白中共为了达到控制人口的目的而制造了COVID疫苗。
#新中国联邦 #疫苗灾难 #中共渗透 #中共威胁 #共产主义 #社会主义
