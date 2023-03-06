Create New Account
Lisa Noel Babbage: My Brother Was Killed by the CCP's COVID Vaccine; Black Americans Should Understand Best that the CCP Made the COVID Vaccine for the Purpose of Population Control
62 views
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published a day ago |
https://gettr.com/post/p2aib0kd92a

[email protected] 】3/4/2023：Lisa Noel Babbage, Teacher and Author: My Brother Was Killed by the CCP's COVID Vaccine; Black Americans Should Understand Best that the CCP Made the COVID Vaccine for the Purpose of Population Control.

#nfsc #vaccinedisaster #ccpinfiltration #ccpthreats #communism #socialism


【新中国联邦DC星火行动】3/4/2023： 教师兼作家丽莎·诺埃尔·巴贝奇：我的哥哥被中共的COVID疫苗害死了；美国黑人应该最明白中共为了达到控制人口的目的而制造了COVID疫苗。

#新中国联邦 #疫苗灾难 #中共渗透 #中共威胁 #共产主义 #社会主义



Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscrolfgmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disastergfashionhcnhdo

