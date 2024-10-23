BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

❗️BREAKING! A British diplomat has just attacked Russian journalists in Moscow!
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1259 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
353 views • 6 months ago

❗️BREAKING!🚨🇬🇧🇷🇺 A British diplomat has just attacked Russian journalists in Moscow!

British Deputy Ambassador to Russia Tom Dodd lashed out at Russian journalists. Wow. How undiplomatic of him!

#AussieCossack

Adding more, another source:

UK diplomats are angry these days!

UK Deputy Ambassador to Russia Tom Dodd attacked Russian journalists at Moscow's Vnukovo Airport

According to SHOT, the head of the Eastern Europe and Central Asia Directorate (EECAD) Christopher Allan and his deputy Lorraine Fassi arrived in the Russian capital the day before. Dodd accompanied them.

Russian journalists working at the airport tried to ask questions to the diplomats - and you see how that went! 

Christopher Allan and Lorraine Fassie arrived in Moscow to inspect the work of the British Embassy in Russia after the scandal with the withdrawal of accreditation of six employees of the diplomatic mission. In September it became known that Jessica Davenport, Grace Elvin, Andrew Daft Cullum, Catherine MacDonnal, Thomas John Hickson and Blake Pattel were suspected of espionage and expelled from the Russian Federation.


Keywords
politicsrussiaeventsukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy