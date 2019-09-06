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Big Tech And Big Brother Meet At Facebook Headquarters To Discuss 2020 Election Control - War Room Full Show
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22 views • September 06, 2019
Owen Shroyer finds a cure to his ranting and raving as he covers breaking news stories from big tech and big brother meeting to rig elections, violence against police officers going uncovered, and the threat of a social credit score on a free society. Guests include Jesse Lee Peterson, That's The Point With Brandon and Tom Pappert.
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