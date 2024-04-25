Immaru Prison Planet [Hell] is Coming Bible Code By: #Shiloh_ZemahBenYishai

16 Nisan, 5774
April 25, 2024
Chag Pesach Sameach 5784
Shalom everyone,
Thank you for visiting my channel.
I have been telling all my friends about planet Nibiru & the Immaru Planetary System for some time now.
One of my videos on the subject is the Nibiru Sun Video, well this video will explain more on this subject.
The Immaru Planet is a Prison Planet it is Hashem's [God's] and the messiah's prison planet for the wicked. The planet is a black blazing furnace also known as Gehinnom, Gehenna or Hell.
I highly recommend every man, women and children should see Rabbi Yaron Reven's vide: Gehinnom the Movie! link below.
This video is called Immaru Prison Planet (Hell) is coming Bible Code Part 1.
This has been your host,
#Shiloh_ZemahBenYishai "Sammy"
Links
Gehenna / Gehinnom
Gehenna - Jewish Views of the Afterlife (learnreligions.com)
GEHENNA - JewishEncyclopedia.com
Rabbi Yaron Ruven video
Gehinnom the movie
https://youtu.be/5UYrFzf0B1I?si=HY4rCuCu-uc_-ER_
