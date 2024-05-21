Create New Account
NWO: UN troops being brought in the US as 'migrant refugees'
channel image
Follower of Christ777
465 Subscribers
164 views
Published Yesterday

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.

Credits to Greg Reese

A united consortium of various left-wing organizations and national governments are funding and sending mostly young men of fighting age as ‘migrant refugees’ who eventually will be UN soldiers controlling the United States.

Email: pastor Craig at [email protected]

