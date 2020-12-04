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Gwinnett County GA, Potential Ballot Handling Protocol Breach
TruthPrevails
TruthPrevails
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173 views • December 04, 2020
Potential breach of Election protocol at Gwinnett County:

In this video, Dominion workers enter a Batch Review screen, where the batches of ballots marked for review are then either deleted, or not reviewed at all, upon realizing the election integrity supervisors are recording their actions.

Either way, it is a break in protocol, and highly suspicious. The protocol, and screens themselves, can be seen in the manual for the Dominion Democracy Suite, on page 20:

https://www.sos.state.co.us/pubs/elec...

02:25: Batches deleted/submitted
03:02: Exits the screen really quickly
Keywords
trumptreasonelectiondeep stateglobalistvoter fraudcoupwhistleblowertraitorscommunistdominionkrakensydney powellgreat resetrevolution2
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