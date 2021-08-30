CHECK OUT THESE COOL NEW UPDATES TO D.BUZZ!We are really happy about all the goodness we're rolling out for our users. Yesterday, as part of our regular updates, we rolled out some really cool new features for the D.Buzz community. Not only was there a character countdown timer, but now we have a draft feature, and your own personal referral link as well. We are stoked to see our member feedback.In this video were are going to share with you some of these new features and where they are.Read the full updates here :As always, thanks for being part of the Swarm on D.Buzz!Let us know what updates you would like to see next!