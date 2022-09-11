Some Chinese people had to sleep on the streets yesterday in Shenzhen because they missed a PCR test therefore their QR codes would not let them in their buildings.
This is what a digitilised, smart city can do - lock you out of your own home. This is where we are headed if we don’t start saying NO
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.