Martyr for Liberty: Algernon Sidney and the American Revolution

The “real American revolution” was a radical change in the views of the people. This was reflected in the Declaration of Independence, which was intended as “an expression of the American mind.” And few people, if any, had a greater influence on that thought than Algernon Sidney.

