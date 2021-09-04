© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Break the Mind Control | Sovereignty over Freedom part 2
Follow
0
Share
Report
20 views • September 04, 2021
Sam and James discuss the eugenics depopulation mind control program we live in.
Broadcasting in the California Central Valley Here:
Comcast Xfinity Ch. 93, AT&T U-Verse Ch. 99
Cablecast app on Roku or Apple TV
https://cmac.tv/apps/
https://cmac.tv/series/weaponized-news/
Share and Follow and Subscribe to James True
https://twitter.com/jarue369
https://www.jtrue.com/
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/1796485055/ref=as_li_qf_asin_il_tl?ie=UTF8&;tag=jarue-20&creative=9325&linkCode=as2&creativeASIN=1796485055&linkId=ff306f7ba1b8705446eeec5d3634b20b
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/1697181287/ref=as_li_qf_asin_il_tl?ie=UTF8&;tag=jarue-20&creative=9325&linkCode=as2&creativeASIN=1697181287&linkId=4f68d2f1cdb400c494d9093c3d6b3d28
Share and Follow and Subscribe to Weaponized News
http://weaponizednews.com/
https://anchor.fm/weaponizednews
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/weaponizednews
https://odysee.com/@WeaponizedNews:6
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t8y7ptaYWaFl/
https://twitter.com/WeaponizedNews
https://gab.com/WeaponizedNews
Broadcasting in the California Central Valley Here:
Comcast Xfinity Ch. 93, AT&T U-Verse Ch. 99
Cablecast app on Roku or Apple TV
https://cmac.tv/apps/
https://cmac.tv/series/weaponized-news/
Share and Follow and Subscribe to James True
https://twitter.com/jarue369
https://www.jtrue.com/
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/1796485055/ref=as_li_qf_asin_il_tl?ie=UTF8&;tag=jarue-20&creative=9325&linkCode=as2&creativeASIN=1796485055&linkId=ff306f7ba1b8705446eeec5d3634b20b
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/1697181287/ref=as_li_qf_asin_il_tl?ie=UTF8&;tag=jarue-20&creative=9325&linkCode=as2&creativeASIN=1697181287&linkId=4f68d2f1cdb400c494d9093c3d6b3d28
Share and Follow and Subscribe to Weaponized News
http://weaponizednews.com/
https://anchor.fm/weaponizednews
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/weaponizednews
https://odysee.com/@WeaponizedNews:6
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t8y7ptaYWaFl/
https://twitter.com/WeaponizedNews
https://gab.com/WeaponizedNews
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.