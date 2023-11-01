Climate Hoax: Who Benefits?

End Of The World As We Know It — Or Not

* The left uses ‘climate change’ to ignore real issues and fleece us.

* They say they’re saving the planet tomorrow when we really want them to save (i.e. stop ruining) our country today.





Question Everything

* Is the climate hoax part of a depopulation agenda?

* Are we the carbon they want to zero out?





Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (31 October 2023)