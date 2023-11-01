Climate Hoax: Who Benefits?

End Of The World As We Know It — Or Not
* The left uses ‘climate change’ to ignore real issues and fleece us.
* They say they’re saving the planet tomorrow when we really want them to save (i.e. stop ruining) our country today.
Question Everything
* Is the climate hoax part of a depopulation agenda?
* Are we the carbon they want to zero out?
Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (31 October 2023)
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.