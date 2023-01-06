Create New Account
Players Reprogram Multiverse as Bodhisattvas & Not Getting Played as NPC w/Rizwan Virk, PhD #104
Published 20 hours ago

Welcome to another podcast episode of Merkaba Chakras. I’m your host, Von Galt. Today, we talk about reprogramming the matrix with video game maker, venture capitalist entrepreneur, and university professor, author, Dr. Rizwan Virk. Rizwan, welcome to Merkaba Chakras!


For more information about the Dr. Rizwan Virks’s books and offerings, please visit his website: https://www.zenentrepreneur.com/


