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TEENAGE GIRL UNABLE TO WALK FOR 2-MONTHS AFTER PFIZER POISON INJECTIONS
The Prisoner
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421 views • March 21, 2022
Calvin Whitaker @Cwhitaker33
After not being able to walk after her second Pfizer vaccine shot, Sge took her first steps in two months at Physical Therapy without a walker!!! Proud Dad!!!
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Calvin Whitaker @Cwhitaker33 9/2/21 Replying to @Cwhitaker33 We're not against the shot at all, because we decided to let her get it. We just want people to know this can happen. This was very difficult to deal with. She is a athlete days before this happen she was traveling around playing AAU Basketball.
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SOURCES:
https://t.me/covidvaccineinjuries/4221
https://twstalker.com/Cwhitaker33/status/1476614267852017671
https://digital.ahrq.gov/sites/default/files/docs/publication/r18hs017045-lazarus-final-report-2011.pdf
https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data/mortality

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Keywords
injuryvaccinepfizer
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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