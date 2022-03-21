TEENAGE GIRL UNABLE TO WALK FOR 2-MONTHS AFTER PFIZER POISON INJECTIONS

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After not being able to walk after her second Pfizer vaccine shot, Sge took her first steps in two months at Physical Therapy without a walker!!! Proud Dad!!!
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Calvin Whitaker @Cwhitaker33 9/2/21 Replying to @Cwhitaker33 We're not against the shot at all, because we decided to let her get it. We just want people to know this can happen. This was very difficult to deal with. She is a athlete days before this happen she was traveling around playing AAU Basketball.
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SOURCES:
https://t.me/covidvaccineinjuries/4221
https://twstalker.com/Cwhitaker33/status/1476614267852017671
https://digital.ahrq.gov/sites/default/files/docs/publication/r18hs017045-lazarus-final-report-2011.pdf
https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data/mortality
Mirrored - Boot Camp