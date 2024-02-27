The Pilgrims Legacy

In this video, David Barton of Wall Builders provides essential elements the Pilgrims embedded in the Framers of this great nations Constitution aligned with Scripture.
Valuable information for Private Membership Associations who need to know how to defend and assert their liberties operating in the private domain!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.