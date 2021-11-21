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EP 138: The Stanford Prison Experiment
Homewrecker Podcast
Homewrecker Podcast
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12 views • November 21, 2021
This week, we take a look at one of the most famous psychological "experiments" of all time, The Stanford Prison Experiment. We go through the background and timeline of the experiment, which lasted just 6 days in August of 1971. We give our thoughts on the conditions of the "experiment" and then get into information that has come out in recent years that proves it was not at all what it was claimed to be.

Episode Links:

Quiet Rage - The Stanford Prison Study documentary: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hIUlBrvqyyo&;t=2183s

The Menace Within by Romesh Rotnesar from Stanford Magazine: https://stanfordmag.org/contents/the-menace-within

https://www.prisonexp.org/

The Lifespan of a Lie - The most famous psychology study of all time was a sham. Why can't we escape the Stanford Prison Experiment? by Ben Blum: https://gen.medium.com/the-lifespan-of-a-lie-d869212b1f62

The Stanford Prison Experiment is Based on Lies. Hear Them For Yourself. - This damning audio debunks the famed research. by Brian Resnick: https://www.vox.com/science-and-health/2018/6/14/17464516/stanford-prison-experiment-audio

The Stanford Prison Experiment was Massively Influential. We Just Learned it was a Fraud. - The most famous psychological studies are often wrong, fraudulent, or outdated. Textbooks need to catch up. by Brian Resnick: https://www.vox.com/2018/6/13/17449118/stanford-prison-experiment-fraud-psychology-replication

Philip Zimbardo Defends the Stanford Prison Experiment, His Most Famous Work - What's the scientific value of the Stanford Prison Experiment? Zimbardo responds to the new allegations against his work. by Brian Resnick: https://www.vox.com/science-and-health/2018/6/28/17509470/stanford-prison-experiment-zimbardo-interview

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