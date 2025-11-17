Heavy fighting continued across multiple sectors of the front from November 15 to the 17, with Russian forces maintaining offensive momentum along key axes.

The operational situation for Ukrainian units of the 116th Mechanized Brigade defending Kupyansk has deteriorated significantly. Multiple sources report instances of Ukrainian servicemen surrendering voluntarily. Russian assault groups have broken through to the northern outskirts of Kupiansk-Uzlovaya.

On the southern flank near Slavyansk, the most intense combat focused on the Konstantinovka area, where Russian troops secured the center of Ivanopole on November 16.

On the Dobropolsky salient, Russian units have taken control of the eastern part of Shakhovo village. The situation threatens to turn into a tactical encirclement for the Ukrainian forces.

As of November 17, the Pokrovsk and Mirnograd sectors remained the most active fronts. Russian advanced units have fully secured the Zavodskoy microdistrict in southern Mirnograd. To the north of Pokrovsk, Ukrainian forces were driven out of two industrial complexes. The Russians continued their offensive by taking up positions in the northern part of the city along Kotsyubinsky Street.

Further south, in the Dnipropetrovsk region, Russian assault units began fighting for control of Novopavlivka. The Ukrainian garrison was pushed back to the center of the settlement.

The Russian army is building on its success near Velykomykhailivka. The Volchya River is the Ukrainian army’s last natural line of defense.

On November 17, Ukrainian forces were forced to retreat from the village of Hai, located southeast of Pokrovskoye.

The Russians are also putting pressure on Ukrainian positions to the east of Gulyaipole. Reports suggest that several villages have been captured and that fighting has begun for Zelenyi Hai. The Russian command is conducting a reconnaissance operation in the village of Zatyshche.

The operational crisis for Ukrainian forces on the Zaporizhzhia front continues to deepen. Russian army assault groups have advanced to the outskirts of Orekhov. This city, along with Gulyaipole, is the most important defensive hub on the entire front.

Russian paratroopers are gradually gaining the upper hand in the battles for Stepnogorsk. The central part of the village remains under Ukrainian control.

The situation at key sections of the front is not developing in the Ukrainian army’s favor. The Russians are increasing pressure on the southern section.

Ukrainian forces were taken by surprise by the successful assault on Malaya Tokmachka. Russian frontline units are preparing for battles for the town of Orekhovo, which is as important as Gulyaipole. The assault could begin within the coming weeks.

