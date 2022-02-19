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EXCELLENT Press Conference of HOPE - Freedom-Fighting Members of European Parliament Call for Immediate RESIGNATION of EU COMM. President Ursula von der Leyen, Hidden PFIZER Communications - 021822
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255 views • February 19, 2022
This is from Member of Parliament, Cristian Terhes, on YouTube. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qhe20QRG_Rw&;t=8s
Here is a very good article that breaks down what the video covers.
https://www.thelibertybeacon.com/freedom-fighting-meps-demand-ursula-von-der-leyens-immediate-resignation-video
Here is a very good article that breaks down what the video covers.
https://www.thelibertybeacon.com/freedom-fighting-meps-demand-ursula-von-der-leyens-immediate-resignation-video
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