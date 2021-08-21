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PHONE CALL TO THE FDA: WHY IS THIS SHOT STILL BEING ADMINISTERED?
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191 views • August 21, 2021
Call them and ask questions. After all, we the peasantry underclass tax cattle are funding their existence.
https://www.fda.gov/about-fda/contact-fda 1-888-INFO-FDA or (1-888-463-6332)
Genocide as defined by Cambridge Dictionary: https://dictionary.cambridge.org/us/dictionary/english/genocide
COVID Vaccine Deaths and Injuries Are Secretly Buried (Now deleted from Mercola website)
https://infomagzine.com/covid-vaccine-deaths-and-injuries-are-secretly-buried/
Why I Am Deleting All Content After 48 Hours (Dr. Joseph Mercola)
https://www.mercola.com/newsletter-announcement.htm?cid_source=banner&;cid_medium=int&cid=newsletter_announcement_20210804&cid_content=cstop
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Warning Letter to Joseph Mercola, DO (Feb. 18, 2021)
https://www.fda.gov/inspections-compliance-enforcement-and-criminal-investigations/warning-letters/mercolacom-llc-607133-02182021
https://www.fda.gov/about-fda/contact-fda 1-888-INFO-FDA or (1-888-463-6332)
Genocide as defined by Cambridge Dictionary: https://dictionary.cambridge.org/us/dictionary/english/genocide
COVID Vaccine Deaths and Injuries Are Secretly Buried (Now deleted from Mercola website)
https://infomagzine.com/covid-vaccine-deaths-and-injuries-are-secretly-buried/
Why I Am Deleting All Content After 48 Hours (Dr. Joseph Mercola)
https://www.mercola.com/newsletter-announcement.htm?cid_source=banner&;cid_medium=int&cid=newsletter_announcement_20210804&cid_content=cstop
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Warning Letter to Joseph Mercola, DO (Feb. 18, 2021)
https://www.fda.gov/inspections-compliance-enforcement-and-criminal-investigations/warning-letters/mercolacom-llc-607133-02182021
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