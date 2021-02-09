THE ORIGIN STORY OF JESUS Part 5: Creation of Humanity

God the Father, God the Son and God the Holy Spirit are eternal and they created beings with a free will sometime in eternity past. Angels as they were called, were the first things made, followed by the formation of the physical universe.

A devastating space war came about as a result of Lucifer's rebellion. At the subsequent trial, God was faced with the accusation of being unrighteous and He set out to prove it is possible to be loving and still hold Lucifer responsible for his actions. As a result, the earth was refurbished, Adam came into being, and an object was placed in the Garden of Eden which would serve as a temptation.

Based upon the virtual time run, the Godhead knew Adam would succumb and humanity would become sinful. Fortunately, God already had a redemption plan for mankind and this is why the Bible says that Jesus was slain from the foundation of the world.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2021/RLJ-1792.pdf

RLJ-1792 -- JANUARY 24, 2021

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