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Arizona Audit Update III - Judge Recuses
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200 views • April 26, 2021
Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Christopher Coury issued an order Sunday afternoon that said he was removing himself from the case after the court received filings at 4 p.m. that mentioned new attorneys for the first time, including Chris Viskovic, who worked in Coury's office as an extern within the last five years.
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