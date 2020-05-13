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Stalker State: Patriot Act, Trace Act, and More Surveillance
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25 views • May 13, 2020
Emergencies create the perfect excuse for government power to expand. Once established, these government powers never go away. On this episode, we'll be talking about the Patriot Act, TRACE Act, Cellphone tracking, geofencing and more.
Path to Liberty: May 13, 2020
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
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Path to Liberty: May 13, 2020
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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