Wim Hof’s Methods are KILLING People: Cult Leader Exposed
Published 18 hours ago
Andrew Gold
Premiered Jun 29, 2023 On the Edge with Andrew Gold
Cult specialist Scott Carney is back to expose one of his heroes: Wim Hof. It turns out his methods of breathing and ice work...have been KILLING people. Wim Hof inspired everyone from Joe Rogan to Jordan Peterson. But here's why you have to be careful. Scott Carney's Links: https://spotifyanchor-web.app.link/e/...    / @sgcarney   Andrew Gold links:    / andrewgold1   http://instagram.com/andrewgold_ok http://twitter.com/andrewgold_ok https://www.patreon.com/andrewgold #iceman #wimhof #wimhofmethod
