Published 19 hours ago

Sen Kennedy: Bidenomics Causes You To Sell Blood To Buy Food


Sen Kennedy: “I’m also sorry that the American people are going through Bidenomics… in America, you shouldn’t have to take an early distribution from your retirement account or sell blood plasma in order to go to the grocery store.”


https://rumble.com/v3816ch-sen-kennedy-bidenomics-causes-you-to-sell-blood-to-buy-food.html


Keywords
recessioninflationsenator kennedybidenomics

