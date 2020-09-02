Pelosi-Gate: House Speaker's Hair-Raising Hypocrisy

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US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi was busted yesterday, sneaking in to a beauty salon in San Francisco for a shampoo. Salons in California had been closed for months to "fight Covid" but the Speaker obviously believes that some people are more equal than others. Also today, Australia descends into a dark and frightful dictatorship, as citizens are arrested for merely posting on Facebook that they oppose the lockdowns.