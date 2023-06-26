Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
‘I do think it came from a lab’: Senator Rand Paul on COVID-19 origin
channel image
NewsClips
3689 Subscribers
43 views
Published Monday

US Republican Senator Rand Paul has called for more scrutiny around the COVID-19 pandemic saying there is an “enormous amount of evidence” the virus came from a lab. “I do think it came from a lab; I think it was in all likelihood an accident because obviously if the scientist got infected, they wouldn’t have wanted to be infected,” Senator Paul told Sky News host Sharri Markson. “It's an example of how we need safer conditions but also more scrutiny of this, the fact that they never published it, yeah it could be the smoking gun.”

Keywords
current eventslabvirussen rand paulcovid 19

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket