‘I do think it came from a lab’: Senator Rand Paul on COVID-19 origin

US Republican Senator Rand Paul has called for more scrutiny around the COVID-19 pandemic saying there is an “enormous amount of evidence” the virus came from a lab. “I do think it came from a lab; I think it was in all likelihood an accident because obviously if the scientist got infected, they wouldn’t have wanted to be infected,” Senator Paul told Sky News host Sharri Markson. “It's an example of how we need safer conditions but also more scrutiny of this, the fact that they never published it, yeah it could be the smoking gun.”

