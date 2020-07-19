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Satanic Cult Abuse Survivors silenced: Why can’t Aria speak out in the UK?
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63 views • July 19, 2020
More here: https://beforeitsnews.com/family-parenting/2020/07/must-see-survivors-silenced-why-cant-aria-speak-out-in-the-uk-video-2451240.html
07 July 2020
We need your help: Duplicate and share Aria’s testimony wherever you can. Again, Silicon Valley tech-companies are censoring survivors’ accounts. At this point it has become ridiculous. Apparently, Silicon Valley all knew about Jeffrey Epstein and this is likely the reason why they keep taking our videos offline. This video platform participates in hurting children by silencing survivors: https://www.businessinsider.com/ghisl…
Aria speaks out about her ritual abuse by the British establishment
2nd video uploaded to Brighteon here:
Original link: https://youtu.be/l-1Made2BVk
07 July 2020
We need your help: Duplicate and share Aria’s testimony wherever you can. Again, Silicon Valley tech-companies are censoring survivors’ accounts. At this point it has become ridiculous. Apparently, Silicon Valley all knew about Jeffrey Epstein and this is likely the reason why they keep taking our videos offline. This video platform participates in hurting children by silencing survivors: https://www.businessinsider.com/ghisl…
Aria speaks out about her ritual abuse by the British establishment
2nd video uploaded to Brighteon here:
Original link: https://youtu.be/l-1Made2BVk
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