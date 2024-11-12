🇮🇱/ 🇱🇧 Hezbollah using an "Almas" ATGM on an Israeli Engineering Excavator

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
🇮🇱/ 🇱🇧 WATCH: Hezbollah has published a video of their fighters using an "Almas" ATGM on an Israeli Engineering Excavator within the borders of "Kfar Kila", Southern Lebanon, achieving a direct hit.
Source @Middle East Spectator
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/