The Cargo Ship Crisis is Manufactured, Creating Supply Chain Nightmare

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TANKERS OFFSHORE CALIF: Is This a ManMade Crisis? Who is behind this?
The Supply Chain. Backed up Tankers like never before.
We travel up the coast to the Port of Los Angeles to see all the backed up cargo ships. These ships are waiting to enter the port to get unloaded. It gets worse by the week. Our Economy is collapsing before our eyes.
#CargoShips #Inflation #PortofLA #iAllegedly #TheFed #inflation #SupplyChain