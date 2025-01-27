Despite the Kiev news chatter, the Russian Armed Forces raised flags in Velyka Novosilka, completely capturing the city south of Donetsk after successfully advancing and pushing out Kiev, which was defended by the 110th Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This was officially announced by the Russian Defense Ministry on January 26, 2025, Russian troops from the Vostok Group liberated one of Ukrainian largest defense and logistics centers, Velika Novoselka with the work of units of the 5th Tank Brigade and the 40th Marine Brigade, they managed to push the enemy out, the Defense Ministry reported. The ministry released footage during the final siege by various groups and battalions taking part in the struggle to liberate the city. Fire support for the assault units was provided by artillery, rocket and canister crews, as well as FPV drone operators. Heavy flamethrower systems launched a barrage of thermobaric shells on the positions of the Kievites, destroying their shelters, firing points, and observation posts. The assault groups then proceeded to clear buildings, basements, and enemy personnel positions. Finally, one of Ukrainian last and well-prepared strongholds in Donbass has fallen, leaving behind a wasteland overlooking the Mokri Yaly River! Now that Russian forces have run out of flags, Far Eastern tank crews and marines have raised them in various locations there, marking an important step in the liberation of the district center of Velyka Novosilka after a long and intense battle. Meanwhile, military sources in Ukraine state that the town is not strategically important and the 110th Separate Mechanized Brigade has been confirmed to have withdrawn from there after claiming to have heroically defended it. The Ukrainian military took advantage of the weather conditions, withdrawing from such a risky area, making no attempt to break the siege from the outside and help the besieged troops. In the near future, it seems that the Russian military will continue to advance westward, breaking into several more villages around Velyka Novosilka.

