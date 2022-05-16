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Boeing, Raytheon, Pratt & Whitney Working With China!!!! Treason!!!!! Transfer of Technology!
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45 views • May 16, 2022
Major US contractors ties to the CCP!! Man speaks truth about shooting live on fox news!!!! California bill allowing Covid-19 vaccine without parents consent, other news articles as well.
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