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3yrs ago They LIED Saying The Covid Shot Stays At The Injection Site & Quickly Leaves - 2023 coronavirusplushie
Coronavirus Plushie @coronavirusplushie
https://rumble.com/v30pag6-the-covid-shot-stays-at-the-injection-site-and-quickly-leaves-the-body-they.html
https://www.bitchute.com/video/T4NnfUBoFcVD/
The Covid Shot Stays At The Injection Site & Quickly Leaves The Body, They Said . . .